Wayne “Fio” James Tibbs, 78
Wayne “Fio” James Tibbs, 78, of Mission Ridge, died very suddenly on the ranch while doing what he loved, working with his cattle, on April 3rd, 2020.
Fio Tibbs was born on March 12th, 1942 in Pierre, South Dakota the oldest child of Ancel and Esther Boyd Tibbs. He attended Orton country school in Mission Ridge through the 8th grade. He then attended Fort Pierre High School and graduated in 1960. Following graduation he continued to ranch with his dad Ancel.
He met his future wife, Loretta “Lory” Opstedahl, through his sister Jessie and they were married on May 21st, 1967 at the Lutheran Church in Rapid City, South Dakota. They had four children Tawn, Kyle, Tether and Levi.
First and foremost, Fio was a full time rancher. Early on, with his dad and brother, they had some of the first registered Charolais cattle in South Dakota. 61 years later, with his own family, some of the same genetics remain in the herd.
During the winters, Fio was an avid trapper of furbearers and enjoyed calling and hunting coyotes. He also liked fishing out of the lake, especially with his grandkids. Throughout times in his life he enjoyed roping with family and friends around the state.
He got great joy out of helping neighbors and friends with anything they needed. He had a lot of great memories and stories working and butchering buffalo at the Triple U Ranch.
Fio was an expert braider of anything especially rawhide and could tie any knot imaginable. He would visit hours on end with anyone who’d listen and tell stories of the times past and present. He really enjoyed when neighbor “Slick” would come over and visit and he also enjoyed his phone conversations with Raymond Tibbs.
Another major pastime of Fio’s was playing pinochle anytime anywhere. Especially his weekly tuesdays at the Hannum card room with his dear friends and cousins Duane and Casey Hannum along with his brother Larry.
Fio is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Loretta Tibbs of Mission Ridge; four children, Tawn (Wade) Nelson of Faith, SD, Kyle Tibbs of Mission Ridge, Tether (Todd) Lundberg of Meadow, SD and Levi Tibbs of Mission Ridge; seven grandkids, Tearnee, Wylee, Waycee and Tandee Nelson and Tylee, Tallie and Talon Lundberg; and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Barb) Tibbs of Pierre, SD; two sisters, Jill Strunk of Minneapolis area and Dayle Angyal of Pierre, SD; and Brother-in-law Jerry Keckler of Eagle Butte, SD. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister Jessie Keckler and brother in laws John Angyal and Keith Strunk.
Due to the Covid19 virus there will be no funeral services. He will be cremated and ashes scattered on the family ranch.
