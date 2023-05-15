Wayne Sowards
Wayne Charles Sowards, 64, Hosmer, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Bowdle Nursing Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 of liver failure.
Wayne Charles, son of Ethel (Schilling) and Raymond Sowards, was born at Midland on May 20, 1958. While growing up and attending Philip High School, he began his career in trucking on the weekends for Philip Livestock hauling cattle and pigs. He always liked working with animals and even in his younger years he rode and broke horses, experienced the rodeo clown profession, and even spent a great amount of time with his friends of Philip catching rattlesnakes for Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. In 1977, he moved to Nebraska to assist his father at running a sale barn. In 1979, he moved to Pierre where he did construction and met the love of his life, Marianne Weischedel of Onida.
Wayne was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. On July 25, 1981 he married Mari and they adventured off to Miles City, MT where they ranched, enjoyed the great outdoors and welcomed two of their 4 children; Amy (Trevor Grindahl) in 1982 and DeWayne (Cassie Eisenbeisz) in 1983. They moved to Gettysburg where he was a farm hand and hauled coal and fertilizer, welcoming their 3rd child, Charles (Savannah Wipf), in 1986. In 1989 the family moved to Mobridge where he was a yardman at Mobridge Livestock and they welcomed there 4th and final child, Levi, in 1993.
Wayne didn’t know what sitting still was and enjoyed the trials of work that kept the family fed.
Moving out to western North Dakota, Wayne needed to get back into what he enjoyed most, trucking. While in Regent, ND, he saved some time for a hobby of team roping and assisted the kids with 4-H, horses, bunnies & other projects. While hauling pigs in North Dakota, Wayne’s love for cattle stood strong and back to SD they went and resided in Langford. As the children grew older time was being missed from the lives of his children, so he moved the family to Hosmer where he ranched and worked in a feedlot. While the children graduated and moved onward, dad's love for trucking continued and he began hauling cattle once again on God's open highways until an injury in 2019.
Wayne had many hobbies: jet skiing, team roping, bowling, playing cards, gardening (especially his radishes), fishing with family and attending stock car races and rodeos. In his later life he enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his grandkids. You may have also found him tinkering with his ‘hot-shots’, spending time on the pontoon or taking motors apart when he wasn’t at auction sales.
Grateful for having shared his life is his wife of 41 years, Marianne; one daughter Amy (Trevor) Grindahl and their children: Emery, Sawyer and Paisley of Minto, ND; sons DeWayne (Cassie) Sowards and their kids: Alex, Blakely, Everly and Cooper of Hosmer; Charlie (Savannah) Sowards and their children: Kelsey, Rylee, Madyson, Hunter and baby #14 due in June of Roscoe; and Levi Sowards with his children Jentri and Tucker of Hosmer; one brother, Marvin of Ramsey, IA; 3 sisters - Berdinia Langdeau of Pierre, Marlena (David) McGruder of Watertown, and Anna (Robert) Dennis of Pierre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond on July 7, 2015; his mother, Ethel on July 14, 2004; two brothers Lawrence (Butch) and Lenny; maternal grandparents Richard and Elizabeth Schilling and paternal grandparents Clarence and Bardina Sowards; one niece Jessica Sowards; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Wayne’s funeral will be livestreamed at the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran church, Hosmer, led by Pastor Janet Sandmeier. Interment follows at Bethany Cemetery, Hosmer. Ushers will be Bill Johnson and David Gienger. Musicians will be Wesley Schaible and Joyce Heyne.
Honorary bearers will be Wayne’s grandchildren and the Philip High School Class of 1977.
Casket bearers will be: Greg Heyne of Eureka, Derek Eisenbeisz of Bowdle, Doug Mielitz of Milbank, Kyle Johnson of Mina, Chad Preszler of Hosmer, Jonathan Wipf of Roscoe, Doyle Grindahl of Grafton, ND, and Brock Olson of Claremont.
Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle. (www.MillerLienFH.com).
