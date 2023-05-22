Wesley 'Wes' Allen Broer, 87, of Rapid City, died at Monument Health on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born on February 10, 1936 in Huron, SD to Paul and Daisy (Brockman) Broer. As a young man he grew up on the farm south of Huron, SD where he graduated from Huron High School and attended college at Huron University. Wes married Sara Shober in 1956 in Pipestone, Minnesota.
He was a very proud veteran having served active duty in the Army during peace time in 1961 and 1962, receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1964. Wes began work for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and always held Custer State Park as a special place. He later moved into the private sector working for the Great Lakes of South Dakota promoting hunting and fishing along the Missouri River among other things. When he was not working he was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish with family and friends including some of his high school pals and their families. Wes was retired from the Great Lakes of South Dakota Association where he was the executive director retiring in 1995. He was a very proud member of the Elks Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as well as the NRA.
He is survived by his wife: Sara S. Broer; his son, Mark (Patti) Broer, Menomonie, WI; his grandsons: Levi Broer, Sioux Falls, Colton (Sydney) Hipple, Pierre and Derek Hipple, Rapid City and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Daisy Broer, his son, John Broer, brothers: Allen, Robert, Charles and George and his sister, Ilene Harrison.
A memorial will be established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Friends may provide their condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com.
A memorial Eucharist will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Rapid City on Thursday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. followed by inurnment at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors.
