Wesley 'Wes' Allen Broer, 87, of Rapid City, died at Monument Health on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born on February 10, 1936 in Huron, SD to Paul and Daisy (Brockman) Broer. As a young man he grew up on the farm south of Huron, SD where he graduated from Huron High School and attended college at Huron University. Wes married Sara Shober in 1956 in Pipestone, Minnesota.

