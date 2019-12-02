Wilford “Bill” Paynter, 98

Wilford “Bill” Paynter, 98, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore with Father David Axtmann officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all held at the funeral home.

Everyone is invited for lunch and fellowship at St. Teresa’s Hall following burial.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Luze Funeral Home
306 Iowa Ave S
Highmore, SD 57345
Dec 3
Prayer Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
7:00PM
Luze Funeral Home
306 Iowa Ave S
Highmore, SD 57345
Dec 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
10:00AM
Luze Funeral Home
306 Iowa Ave S
Highmore, SD 57345
Dec 4
Graveside Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:15AM
