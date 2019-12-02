Wilford “Bill” Paynter, 98
Wilford “Bill” Paynter, 98, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore with Father David Axtmann officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all held at the funeral home.
Everyone is invited for lunch and fellowship at St. Teresa’s Hall following burial.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.