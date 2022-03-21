William “Bill” Andrew Coppersmith
William “Bill” Andrew Coppersmith, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls.
After 17 operations, all of which Bill survived, he left this world shortly after his 18th operation. He left this world surrounded by the family he so dearly loved.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Luce Funeral Home.
William Andrew Coppersmith was born September 10, 1945, in Hastings, NE, to John William and Dorothy Bernadean (Sickels) Coppersmith. He was baptized into the Methodist faith on April 14, 1946. Bill was raised in Pierre, SD, until the 3rd grade when his family moved to Gettysburg, SD. He was part of the Gettysburg High School graduating class of 1963.
On August 23, 1963, Bill entered the United States Navy. He did a tour off the coast of Vietnam on the Minesweeper USS Reaper. He served honorably until his discharge from active service on August 22, 1966.
Bill returned to South Dakota and went on to receive his education, thanks to the GI Bill, at Northern State College in Aberdeen, where he majored in Business and Computer Science. While in Aberdeen, he worked construction shingling roofs, pouring concrete, and he also worked at the bowling alley.
While at college, Bill met and later married Frances Keller. They were married in Milbank, SD, on June 22, 1968. They lived in Aberdeen for a short time, completing their educations before returning to Gettysburg in 1971 to take over the operations of the family farm. Bill spent his life farming the land, enjoying the waving wheat and the smell of harvesting sunflowers. He was one of the first farmers to practice no-till farming.
Bill was a member of the American Legion, serving as commander during the addition of the annex. He also was president of the Gettysburg Country Club, and he was a member of the VFW, and served as both a leader and a cub master for the Boy Scouts of America. Bill loved to bowl, and he enjoyed coaching the young bowlers. Bill was a long-time civil war reenactor. He inherited a reproduction Civil War cannon and attended reenactments large and small. He also did live fire, which involves shooting a round at a target. He especially loved passing this passion onto his children and grandchildren.
Bill also spent time hunting geese and pheasant, and fishing with his family. He dearly loved his children; however, his greatest joy came from time spent with his grandchildren.
Bill’s life will forever be cherished by his wife, Fran of Gettysburg; children: Brandy Marie (Jon Hagenlock) Coppersmith, Andrew Franklin (Julie) Coppersmith, and Lee John (Bridget) Coppersmith, all of Pierre; his grandchildren: Anthony Johnathan Anderson, Connor Andrew, Lily Frances, Claire Lorraine, and William Gregory Coppersmith; and one sister, Marilyn Von Wald of Wilmington, DE.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Idonna Rae Wrightsman.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net).
