Bill Zimmerman, 89, of Pierre, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Community Bible Church in Pierre. It is mandatory to wear a mask to the funeral because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Pierre and in consideration of others. Social distancing will be practiced at the funeral. There will be no visitation or luncheon. Private family burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those not able to attend the services the family invites you to use Isburg Funeral Chapel’s “Together in Spirit” option by emailing a condolence to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com there will be a heart with your condolence placed at the funeral for you.
William “Bill” Gerald Zimmerman was born on May 11, 1931, in Omaha Nebraska to John and Verna (Schmidt) Zimmerman. William Gerald Zimmerman had a father who was larger than life. John Henry Zimmerman spoiled his son lavishly. J.H. gave Bill everything, and loved him unconditionally. They spent hours and hours together hunting, working the ranch and just plain living every day.
Bill fell in love with Phyllis Ramsey in 1952. He married her on his father’s birthday in a joint ceremony with his sister JoAnn and Bill’s best friend, Alvin Glasshoff, in 1954.
Bill had to leave his new wife to serve in peacetime Korea, and leaving her was extremely hard. Being in Korea and away from his father that Bill trusted Jesus as a substitute for his sins. Bill became a son of God and not just a son of J.H. Zimmerman.
As God’s adopted child, Bill was loved unconditionally, spoiled lavishly, disciplined fairly and forgiven for his sins and shortcomings. God never left him alone in Korea and he became a changed man with a new life.
He came back to his new, young wife Phyllis, who he loved completely and as they shared life, they had three kids, Gaye, Paul, and John.
Bill did not die crossing frozen Lake Oahe after putting his plane through the ice. The 7 miles he walked on the ice was easy compared to the seven years he walked through Alzheimers, and the 7 months of isolation from family due to Covid. There is no more suffering at the feet of Jesus and he will hug the family and friends that got there first.
He was looking forward to this day so much, that he bought every Bible tract left in circulation 15 years ago. He thought the words in the tract were the clearest gospel presentation he could make and he wanted them distributed at his memorial service.
He loved his friends, he loved you. He may not have shown you with fluffy words, but with little gestures like buying donuts or talking to strangers at the gas pump, he showed he cared. Bill was an extraordinary generous man who understood that he had been given so much, it made him an easy giver. He hopes that you will accept God’s gift of salvation, He is an easy giver too!
Bill is with his mother, father, and niece Crystal Glasshoff. He has left here as pilgrims in this world: his bride of 66 years, Phyllis; his sister, JoAnn (Alvin) Glasshoff and their families; his children, Gaye, Paul and John and their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.