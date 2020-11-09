William "Bill" N. Engel, 86

William “Bill” N. Engel, 86, of Sioux Falls died on Nov. 5, 2020, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Nov. 9, at George Boom Funeral Home, with interment following at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls. For a full obituary and livestream of the service please visit www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Doris; children, Lisa (Rick Langenfeld) Campbell of Sioux Falls, Lori (John Wasson) Davis of Renner, Randy (Jodi) Engel of Canton, South Dakota, Rick (Jodie) Engel of Britton, South Dakota, Rob Engel of Rapid City, Ron (Becky) Engel of Rapid City, Ruth Sejnoha of Mitchell, South Dakota, Billy Goody of Washington; grandchildren, Brianna and Braedon; and great-grandchildren, Lyric, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Josephine; sons, Russell and Terry, sisters, Lila and Carol, and brother, Eddie.

