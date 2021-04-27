William “Bill” O’Conner
William “Bill” O’Conner, 55, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.
A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, May 2nd, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A memorial service will be on Monday, May 3rd, at 10:00am at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with inurnment to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. For those unable to attend the memorial service, it can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Bill’s obituary page.
Bill was born to Lonnie and Barbara (Anderson) O’Conner in Pocatello, ID. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from TF Riggs in 1984. Bill married the love of his life, Taunya Weller, at Lutheran Memorial Church on October 7, 1989. Together they had 4 children: Dace, Cole, Talyn and Carlie.
Bill worked for the State of SD, Department of Environmental and Natural Resources as a well tech. He enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as playing darts. He was an avid Rams fan and loved to watch his kids play sports. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Taunya, his children: Cole O’Conner, Talyn and Rider Sheard, and Carlie O’Conner, and his grandchildren: Zayden, Brayson and Karsyn. Bill is also survived by his mother Barb (Kirby) Sweeney, his sister Teresa (Tim) Lessert, his mother and father-in-law Allen and Joyce Weller, brothers and sisters-in-law Darcy (Todd) Jones and Slade (Amy) Weller, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his infant son Dace O’Conner, his father Lonnie, his uncle Ricky Anderson and his grandparents.
