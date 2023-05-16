William Dale Maher May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Dale MaherWilliam Dale Maher, 92, of Spearfish, SD, died Monday, May 15, 2023, in Spearfish, SD.Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. on June 8, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead, SD, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and a rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m.Inurnment with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com. To plant a tree in memory of William Maher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Want To Live to 100? Here Are the 10 Most Important Foods To Add to Your Diet Austin Goss: A Note of Gratitude Body found in Missouri River 46 years ago identified If You’re Over 50 and Want To Beat Both Brain Fog and Belly Fat, Start With These Workouts Meet the school board candidates ahead of the June 6 election Longtime College Baseball Coach Resigns After Discovery of Illegal Devices in Batting Helmets Kris' Glam Closet goes extra mile to support local vendors Best Scotch Whisky: Experts Share Top 15 Bottles to Buy Now Las Vegas Hotel Casino Brings Back Rock Legend for Residency Royal Caribbean Passengers Need to Know These Dining Tips
