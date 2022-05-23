William P. (Bill) Anderson
William P. (Bill) Anderson passed comfortably and peacefully at his home on May 21, 2022, at age 73 from complications related to a progressive neurological disorder. Bill was supported in his last days by the HRMC Hospice Team, and his family is grateful for their empathy, kindness, and support. Bill filled his life with kindness, fun, love, service, and laughter. We all should be so fortunate to live the way he did.
Bill was born on August 5, 1948, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Duane L. and Adelene E. Anderson. The family lived in Plankinton before moving to Huron, where Bill and his siblings — Bob, Judy, and Jim — attended Huron Public Schools. He spent his summers on Battle Lake, MN, swimming, boating, and waterskiing. He had a lifetime love for all of those things. Bill graduated from Huron Senior High School in 1966. As a student, he was an accomplished alto saxophonist who played in All-State Band and had regular gigs in the Huron Municipal Band and jazz ensembles in and around the region. The guy knew how to play and appreciated live music and great musicians every day of his life.
Bill graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1970 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and was an active member of the Triangle Fraternity. While he was at Mines, he was lucky enough to meet the love of his live, Tara Jean Anderson, in Rapid City. They were married on June 5, 1970, and made the most of being a young, married couple, moving from Rapid City to Crystal, MN, and later, to Albany, NY, where Bill worked as a practicing engineer.
But Bill always called Huron home and in 1974, he and Jean moved back to Huron to join his father’s business, Anderson Furniture. They returned to raise a family and not long after arriving, they had a son, William David. After a few years of flipping houses and saving pennies, Bill and Jean bought Anderson Furniture from Bill’s father and started on a 40+ year journey as small business owners and community leaders. During that time, Bill also began working with Don Knudson. Don became his closest friend, trusted business partner, and a son in so many ways. They worked together until Bill and Jean sold the business in 2021. Bill was eternally grateful for the love, support, care, and kindness that Don and the whole furniture store team showed over the four decades he and Jean owned the business.
In addition to owning and operating Anderson Furniture, Bill and his brother Jim started New Royal Properties. They owned and managed several apartment buildings and homes in the community and created affordable, high-quality housing for the people of Huron.
It’s hard to imagine someone being more in love with their community. Bill served on any board he was asked to. He was President of the Greater Huron Development Corporation Board and was an important part of bringing Dakota Provisions to Huron. He served as President of the South Dakota Retailer’s Association Board; was a longtime Salvation Army board member; helped lead the renovation of the Centennial Center Stone Church as President and founding board member; was President of the Huron Area Chamber board and Huron University Board of Trustees; and was a member of the Huron Regional Medical Center Foundation Board, the United Way Board, the Huron Airport Board, and the William and Byrne Griffith Foundation Board at South Dakota State University. Bill took every chance he could to make the community better and build relationships to help improve Huron.
He was honored with the Salvation Army “Others” and William H. Booth Awards, both signifying his longstanding commitment to the organization’s mission to support those who need it most. He, Jean, Don, Cheryl and the whole Anderson Furniture crew were recipients of the Huron Area Family Business of the Year Award. And he was recognized by the Sertoma and LaSertoma Clubs as a Huron Community Service Award winner.
Besides giving back to his community, Bill knew how to have a good time. He lived all of his 73 years making the most of every minute with Jean, his friends, and his family. He traveled to Mexico and treated it like a second home; soaked in Broadway Musicals and jazz shows and “Nights at the Museum” in New York City; reveled in music in Minneapolis; wandered Europe; enjoyed Iceland and Hawaii with his grandkids; went fishing in Alaska with his siblings and buddies; made regular sojourns to the Missouri River to fish with friends; and at every moment found a reason to enjoy life. If you didn’t enjoy a trip with him, you probably were having a glass of red wine or a Brandy Manhattan on the rocks or a cigar with him on the patio at the Anderson house. Or maybe you were hanging out with them on Friday or Saturday nights at the Tailgate or Hangar or Country Club. He was so dedicated to his friends and family. We all should pack as much love, fun, and adventure into our 73 years as Bill did into his. All along the way, with every adventure, it was about friends and family and making sure people were having a great time.
Bill was an amazing father and friend and he shined as a grandfather. His grandkids were the apples of his eye, and he would drop anything to watch them run, play soccer, sing, dance, perform on whatever instrument they were playing, or compete in robotics. Nothing mattered more to him than being there for his grandkids, and he and Jean made the most of being grandparents. Even with challenged health, he took trips to soak up time with Jean, his grandchildren, and his friends. His greatest sadness will be missing the big things to come for all of them. But he will always be there watching and cheering them on.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years (this year), Tara Jean, and his son William David (Bill) of Sioux Falls. He also is survived by his always daughter-in-law, Angela Anderson, his grandchildren William Henry, Lydia Claire, Eleanor Margaret of Vermillion; his granddaughter Lola Jeanne of Sioux Falls; his sister Judith of Dorrington, CA, and brother James of Mora, MN; nieces and nephews, and so many friends who carry him with them. He was preceded in death by his father Duane, mother Adelene, brother Robert, and an infant brother.
The family will hold a private memorial service at home on June 5th, which will commemorate Bill and Jean’s 52nd wedding anniversary. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on August 5th, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Huron Fine Arts Center in Huron, South Dakota. He will be interred privately next to his parents, infant brother, and big brother in Plankinton, SD. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, people who knew or loved Bill to generously support community music by donating to the Huron Municipal Band or the Huron Public Schools music programs.
To learn more about Bill’s condition, Primary Progressive Aphasia, and to learn how to help loved ones or friends struggling with similar conditions, visit https://www.aphasia.org/aphasia-resources/primary-progressive-aphasia/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.