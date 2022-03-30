Yvonne J. Brooks
Yvonne J. Brooks died March 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark., with her children and grandchildren at her side.
She was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on January 26, 1934, the fourth child of Vivian E. and Myron Jones. She enjoyed being outdoors with her dog Brownie, playing in the band and participating in Girl Scouts. She was a 1952 graduate of Pierre High School. Yvonne graduated from South Dakota State University in 1954 with an associate degree in Home Economics.
Two of her favorite stories were her chagrin as her dad followed her from a distance as she drove her coupe with a rumble seat for the first time from Pierre to Brookings and learning to ride a unicycle with the Gamble family. She played the trombone in the college band and made many close friends, later reuniting and traveling with them after her retirement.
Yvonne married Brice Gordon Gamble from Brookings, South Dakota, and moved several times as he served in the Air Force and later jobs. She was a wonderful wife and mother, as well as an accomplished bridge player. She also enjoyed her square-dancing group, entertaining, and was known as the seamstress in the family’s close-knit neighborhood.
Yvonne began her career at a fabric store in Fairfax, Va., when her children were older. Settling in Clearwater, Fla., she joined Maas Brothers’ department store in 1974 as a salesperson in the fabric department, moved up to head of sales, joined the executive development program, and in 1975 became area sales manager of housewares, china, glass and silver of Maas Brothers’ Countryside store. She worked her way up the corporate ladder, becoming the operations manager at Countryside, divisional sales manager at Maas Westshore Plaza in Tampa, Fla., senior divisional sales manager for fashion ready-to-wear and men’s at the Countryside location, before taking positions as General Manager at three Maas’ Brothers stores in the central Florida area. She was instrumental in the success of the Winter Haven Burdines from 1987 until her retirement in 1999.
Following her retirement, Yvonne saw a need for strong management experience in the Winter Haven, Fla. government. She campaigned for — and won — Winter Haven City Commission Seat #4 in Sept. 2000, serving until 2009. During her time on the commission, she also served as Mayor of Winter Haven from 2008-2009. While serving, she championed the Main Street Revitalization project, turning the downtown into an area that would later be recognized as the 2019 Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award. She was also appointed to the Florida League of Cities Environmental Quality Legislative Policy Committee in 2003.
Yvonne also enjoyed traveling and joined friends to travel the Mediterranean on a cargo ship, an Alaskan cruise, and many other adventures. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Washington Regional Hospice and Edgewood Health and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care, and a special thanks to nurses Lynette and Hannah.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Myron Jones; her sister, Ilene Harrington; and brothers, Myron “Bud” Jones and Cordell Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Merilee Booker and her husband Mike of Fayetteville, Ark., daughter Leah Martin of Plano, Texas, and son Bryson Gamble and his wife Svetlana of Strancice, Czech Republic; her grandchildren Jessica Duerstine (Joshua), James Mike Booker, Cody Martin (Cristina), Jackie Saravane (Bobby), Delaney Dorcas (Ryan), Calley Martin and Kelsey Gamble; and great-grandchildren Max, Cera, Nikolas, Michael, Ryan, Charlotte and Anna.
Arrangements entrusted to Nelson-Berna Funeral Home and Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Words of comfort or memories may be shared at bernafuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
