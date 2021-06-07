Zane Allen Wulf

Zane Allen Wulf, 69, of Miller, surrounded by his family, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his sons’ home in Austin, Texas, after a courageous 3-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the St. Lawrence Community Church with Pastor Glenn Stewart officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Burial will be at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Memorials can be directed to Jerauld County Trap Club or Hands of Hope, the local Hand County support group for those individuals fighting cancer.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Zane’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Zane Wulf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments