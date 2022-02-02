Zay Allen Norman
Zay Norman, 59, of Hayes, SD, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 6th, at the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center in Fort Pierre, with masonic rites by the Hiram Lodge Fort Pierre and a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, February 7th, also at the youth center. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Zay Allen Norman was born July 16th, 1962, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Gaylord and Alice (Mork) Norman. He was the 3rd child out of five. He grew up on his family’s ranch 25 miles northwest of Hayes, South Dakota, and continued to live there his whole life. He was a rambunctious kid who may have single handedly turned his mom’s hair white. He attended country school at Cheyenne School during elementary and middle school. He was a trickster and played pranks on his classmates and teachers. During high school, he attended Riggs in Pierre where he made lifelong friends. He participated in cross country for one year which was the worst decision of his life, and football during high school. He was also involved in 4 Corner’s baseball. He then attended college at Black Hills State for 1½ years and played college baseball. He was catcher and enjoyed playing for Coach Cliff Papik, his cousin. His favorite college class was flag football. After taking typing class, he decided college wasn’t for him and returned to ranching.
He married the love of his life, Carrie Gerber, on September 23rd, 1989, at St. John’s Catholic Church. They loved traveling, eating good food, and drinking great wine. They had two daughters who he loved very much. They both also drove him crazy, especially when they gave him a taste of his own medicine. He loved gardening and making wine with Hailey. He loved starting lively debates with Shantel which he knew would irritate her. He was very proud of both his daughters and was only prouder when they both married men that Zay loved as his own.
Zay loved scuba diving and golfing with his good buddy Todd Mortenson. When his daughters were in high school, he never missed a game thanks to his traveling partners Carrie and his cousin Mitch Norman. After he went blind, he loved riding along with his friend and business partner Cole Briggs. He also enjoyed ranching, riding horses, driving his wagon team, hunting deer with his daughters, and hunting pheasants with his Pheasant Camp buddies. He was always the life of the party and friend to all. His grown man giggle was contagious. If he ever walked into a place where he didn’t know someone, he would quickly make friends. He gave everyone a chance no matter their past.
Zay was active in both the Hayes and Fort Pierre communities. He was a member of the Hiram Lodge #123 Fort Pierre, the Scottish Rite, and the Naja Shriners. He was on the 4 Corners Fire Department, serving as chief at one time. Zay was on the Verendrye Museum Board of Directors. He helped organize and participated in various trail rides, including the Pony Express rides. He was also a member of the Hayes Drama Club. Zay was a member of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and once served as director. He was also a member of the West Central Cattlemen’s Association and regional vice president. Former Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed him to the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired and then Governor Kristi Noem reappointed him. He has served on this board since July of 2018.
Zay is survived by his wife Carrie of Hayes; daughters Shantel (Jake) Fanger of Hayes, Hailey (Rhett) Bothwell of Philip; dad Gaylord Norman and step-mom Betty; brothers Michael (Lori), Mork (Robin), and Marty (Martha); sister Jill (Kevin) Mutchelknaus; brother-in-law Gaylon (Cindy) Gerber; sister-in-law Kelly (Emmet) Warkenthien; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mom Alice; mother-in-law Geri Gerber; father-in-law Norbert Gerber; grandparents Ted and Anna (Ehrhart) Mork, and Roy and Edith (Fackelman) Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.