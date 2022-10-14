October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability impacting one in five students. The word dyslexia comes from the Greek root words “dys” meaning poor, and “lexis,” meaning language. The word first appeared in articles written by Dr. W. Pringle Morgan in England in 1896.

Dyslexia is defined as a specific learning disability that is neurological in origin. Students will have various reading struggles or spelling issues, including but not limited to:

