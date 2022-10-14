October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability impacting one in five students. The word dyslexia comes from the Greek root words “dys” meaning poor, and “lexis,” meaning language. The word first appeared in articles written by Dr. W. Pringle Morgan in England in 1896.
Dyslexia is defined as a specific learning disability that is neurological in origin. Students will have various reading struggles or spelling issues, including but not limited to:
Reading words in the wrong order
Losing their place on the page or skipping lines
Inserting extra letters in a word
Deleting words
Switching the order of letters in a word
Substituting similar-looking words
Ignoring punctuation
Making up the story based on illustrations instead of reading.
Poor reading comprehension
Fatigue after reading a short time
Inserting extra letters in a word
Deleting letters in a word
Switching the order of letters in a word
Having difficulty copying words
Producing messy papers
Misspelling sight words
They may be able to spell the words on a spelling test after much studying, but then misspell the very same words outside of spelling class.
Difficulty remembering the alphabet
Following written and spoken instructions that have more than one step
Remembering the days of the week and months of the year
Remembering their address and phone numbers
There are often other related difficulties that can accompany dyslexia — dysgraphia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, and stealth dyslexia. No two diagnoses are exactly alike.
With a diagnosis, and by identifying a student’s strengths, they can learn, and excel when they are taught the way they learn and their strengths are used to their advantage. Dyslexia does not go away and cannot be cured. The individual may always prefer to listen to books and use voice-to-text so that they can focus on the information. Accommodations, such as more time and audio for tests, will be helpful in all educational settings and in the workplace.
Susan Barton designed her program to be used by people without educational training. It is one of several reading programs that are based on the highly structured Orton-Gillingham approach, which explicitly teaches the connections between letters and sounds. It is a multisensory, structured, sequential, cumulative, explicit, diagnostic, and prescriptive way to teach literacy.
Barton comes with videos that explain how to teach each lesson. Lessons are highly structured and carefully scripted. The program is divided into ten levels, each with 5-14 lessons that cover the methods and sequence of teaching reading, spelling, and writing.
Michelle Lees is a Barton certified tutor at The Right Turn and is the parent of two children with dyslexia. Shortly before her son was diagnosed through the Scottish Rite Children’s Clinic for Speech & Language Disorders in Sioux Falls, she began tutoring him with the Barton Reading and Spelling Program.
