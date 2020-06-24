Nearly four months in, the intensity of Covid-19 still feels surreal. We’ve made deep shifts to the social infrastructure of our community. Like many of us, my head has been spinning from dramatic changes brought our way. In particular, my expectations for the way we exist as a church has definitely shifted, and not without plenty of uncertainty.
But as I sit in prayer, act in love, and engage each day for the gift it is, I’ve come to a point where I can recognize that life simply won’t return to normal; instead, we are being invited to re-shape our expectations and encounters as church.
Is it frustrating? At times. Do we experience hiccups and set-backs? Absolutely. Am I a bit exhausted by the suddenness of it all? You bet.
The truth is, our congregation is still not worshipping indoors. The Griffin Park Shelter actually makes for a beautiful sanctuary. Our leadership makes this decision based on waiting for a real and persistent decline in Covid-19 cases in our community, and that simply hasn’t happened. I mention this because what I say next doesn’t mean I don’t take this pandemic seriously. These past four months, I have witnessed our church community experience some real and exciting silver linings from this sudden moment of reckoning.
Our Executive Council agenda consists of three parts: 1. Where have we been? 2. Where are we now? 3. Where is God leading us next? That third part has gotten most of our attention lately, and I marvel at the way God’s movements are revealed best when faithful people are willing to sit with this question, “Where is God leading us next?”
Let me share a few ways God has totally shown up in the midst of Covid-19. These silver linings have emerged while we continue to pursue faithful and fruitful ministry during a pandemic:
We’re learning to recognize and respond to those most in need in our communities better than ever before. Our church has an established “love fund,” that is fully-funded by congregant donations. For the sake of building community relationships, it’s also only by congregant referral that we distribute funds. I’m beaming as I share that our love fund has NEVER been more robust in both the giving and distributing to those most in need in our community. We’re investing in expanding our worshipping community online. This “virtual” moment in history has taught us the broad reach that online worship offers, across generations and geography. Now, college students, elderly in-home, families traveling, people under-the- weather, and those dealing with mental health issues can all benefit from virtual worship space.
Our memorial committee has confirmed the use of funds to install a high-tech video streaming system in our sanctuary, furthering our ministries for future generations.
We’ve connected with more former and prospective new members than ever before in such a short time. Wow, I did not anticipate this silver lining, but it reveals how grateful I am that God’s in charge of our ministries, not me. I am humbled by the number of connections we’ve made online, allowing us to really engage and integrate everyone who wants to give it a go with a church community. Spirituality is on a lot of people’s minds these days, and we’re living into a moment in which a broader church has real potential for growth.
I have more silver linings about being church in the midst of a pandemic, so if you’re searching for a place to call your spiritual home, we are stronger than ever and would love to welcome you in. Doing church many look a lot different these days, but what remains the same is our need for authentic community. And that’s exactly what I’ve found this season in our congregation: we’re being the church more than ever. Praise God for the gift of silver linings.
I’ll keep asking myself, ‘where is God leading us next?’ You can be sure I don’t yet have the answers, but I’m excited to find out alongside you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.