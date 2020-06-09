A novena for unity and an end to racism

Join with Knight of Columbus in praying a novena for national unity and an end to racism, through Monday, June 15. Founded in the US in 1882, KCs are dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. There are more than 1.9 million members in 14,000 councils in the USA and 16 other nations.
“Heavenly Father, you so loved the world that you sent us your only begotten Son as our Redeemer. The Holy Spirit rested upon your Beloved Son as he preached the Good News, cured the sick, and gave his life to break down each sinful barrier that separates us from you and from one another. With your Son, O Father, you sent the Holy Spirit upon your Church that she might extend your saving truth and love to every race and nation.
“So it is that we praise you, O Glorious Trinity, One God in Three Persons, united in one Divine Nature yet distinct in each Person — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
“As you are united in one Divine Nature, we ask you to bring together in your love all whom hatred and racism have separated. Pour your love into our hearts, that we may speak the truth boldly and in a spirit of charity, and labor unceasingly for justice, peace and reconciliation in our divided nation and world.
“O Father, source of every blessing, O Son, Radiant Truth, O Spirit of Love, enable us to respect and love those who are different from ourselves and remove from our hearts, our homes, our Church, and our society every trace of racism.
“Grant us, in your mercy, renewed and lasting resolve ‘to mend our ways, to encourage one another, to agree with one another, and to live in peace.’ (cf. 2 Cor 13:11) Grant us the wisdom to create a civilization of truth, justice and love, worthy of your Kingdom. Then we shall know that you are truly with us, O God of life, truth and love, living and reigning forever and ever. Amen.”
Last December, in a simpler time, the leader of S.D. Knights, Gerald Dvorak of Hartford, wrote: “Brother Knights, I hope you and your families are enjoying a most Blessed and Merry Christmas and ready for a Happy New Year. We also recently passed through the time of the Thanksgiving holiday — a time to remind us all that, no matter the hardships we face, we all have many blessings to be thankful for. We think about family and friends, our faith, our homes and communities, and the opportunity to live in such a great country. We should be grateful to God for all these gifts, and forever grateful for His grace through Jesus Christ.
“We as Knights of Columbus spread this Good News through our works of charity. We must always remember that all our works must be rooted in our Faith in Action — always starting our works with prayer and that all our works are done ‘for the right reasons’ — always in the spirit of gratitude for the gifts we have been given. Our secular world wants us to believe that we should look inward and that ‘it’s all about me,’ and sometimes we all get that feeling and it’s easy to act upon it. We as Knights of Columbus must resist this temptation and be counter cultural, looking outward from ourselves and ask not ‘what’s in it for me’ and instead ask ‘what can I do to benefit my brother or sister?’
“But you may ask how do we best form ourselves to look outward from our selfishness? I would submit to you two things: 1) Pray and have a loving relationship with God, and 2) Get involved in your parish, in your council, in family activities.
“In the beginning, it will seem like quite a sacrifice and will likely make you uncomfortable, as Pope Benedict XVI said, ‘You were not made for comfort, you were made for greatness.’ You will find that the more we give of ourselves, the rewards will outweigh the discomfort we feel — now and in eternal life.
“Each of us has been given unique and special gifts to offer in service — it is up to us who we plan to serve with those gifts. Let us, as Knights, put our gifts in service of our neighbor.”
