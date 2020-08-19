While growing up in a Southern Baptist church, I was repeatedly told that I needed to have a “personal relationship” with Jesus. As a child, I never knew exactly what the phrase meant, nor did I care that much. I just accepted that it was important, no questions asked.
While at university, though, I began to question the motto’s importance, even mocking it. I thought it was a stupid motto of simplistic Christianity.
Fast forward to now, my opinion has changed once again. I no longer believe that this motto is silly. On the contrary, I believe that it highlights an essential aspect of Christianity.
What does having a “personal relationship” with Jesus mean? Personal relationships are different than impersonal relationships. We have impersonal relationships with many people in our lives. We “know” them, but we don’t know them. A casual, friendly “Hello” or “Goodbye” is about the extent of our conversations. Regarding the personal details of our or their lives, not much is known. And we’re likely content with that. We never pick up the phone and call. These relationships come and go and don’t really matter all that much to us.
Many people approach their relationship with Jesus like this. They have an “impersonal relationship” with him. They’re the “religious” type. They go to church, go through the motions. But that’s about it. Jesus doesn’t really make much difference in day-to-day life. He is boring and irrelevant. He’s kept at arm’s length. Other matters are more important than Jesus — church attendance, taking the boat out, or some sense of self-importance.
A “personal relationship” with Christ is vastly different than this. Personal detachment is not allowed. Jesus is invited into the deepest recesses of a person’s heart. He is given the master key to the house. He becomes the focal point of life — in church and out of church. He’s preeminently interesting and relevant.
The apostle Paul models what a personal relationship looks like when he confesses, “The life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Gal 2:20).
The only proper relationship with Jesus is a personal one. Christianity hinges on it. Jesus cannot be kept at arm’s length. He demands that we let him come close. He is Lord of heaven and earth. If you ask him to come close, you will see that he is the finest, most pleasant, most approachable, most compassionate, kindest and gentlest person conceivable. He can solve all your problems. He can take away your sin free of charge.
What he gives in return is his love, grace, forgiveness, mercy, and peace. How can you say “no” to him?
