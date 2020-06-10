Back to the Basics

In what has become a legendary story among sports fans, all-time great football coach Vince Lombardi started the first day of training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 1961 with a statement that was so obvious it must have been almost laughable at the time. “Gentlemen, this is a football,” he said, while holding the ball in his hand. It is worth mentioning the fact that Lombardi was speaking to professional football players who just the year before had lost in the NFL Championship game. Obviously these guys knew what a football was, and they knew how to play the game at a pretty high level.
With the sting of their season-ending loss from the previous year still in their minds, I can imagine the players were looking to start the new season off by learning a few expert tips or tricks for how to take their game to the next level. Instead, their coach took them back to the most basic and fundamental aspect of the game. “This is a football.” It doesn’t get any more basic than that.
Lombardi understood that those who played the game well were the ones who practiced and perfected the fundamentals. And while his approach may have almost seemed insulting, it worked. The Green Bay Packers finished the 1961 NFL season as champions, beating the New York Giants 37-0.
It doesn’t take a lot of insight to look at the events of the last several months and recognize that our world is in a time of deep turmoil. From the fear and uncertainty of COVID-19 to the overflowing of racial tensions following the unjust killing of George Floyd, it’s not hard to see problems almost everywhere you look.
Part of what makes this a challenging time is that for as many problems we see, there are a myriad of solutions that are being suggested. These solutions range from all over the spectrum with people arguing passionately about why their preferred plan is better than everyone else’s.
This only further adds to the division and challenges that we are facing.
As a pastor and a follower of Jesus, I’ve asked myself many times throughout the last few months, “How does God want us as His followers to respond in this time?” While I have my own personal opinions on many of these matters, as I’ve reflected and prayed throughout this time I find myself wondering if the people of God need to have a Lombardi-like moment. Back to the basics: “This is a football.”
In Matthew 22:36, a religious leader comes and asks Jesus a back-to-the-basics question.
“Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” In other words, boil it down to something simple Jesus. What is the most fundamental commandment that lays at the foundation of being someone who seeks to live for God?
Jesus’ answer is something I think we would do well to revisit as His followers; a Lombardi-like response to us as we seek to move forward with addressing the many issues we are facing in our world. “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:37-40).
Jesus tells us in these verses that if we want to truly love Him well, we must also love our neighbors well. While I may not be smart enough to offer the nuts and bolts of a plan that would resolve every problem or issue that we are facing in our world right now, I do know that the foundation of whatever solutions we offer as followers of Jesus needs to be love.
While that may seem a little trite or simplistic, I would argue it’s just a call to go back to the basics. I am convinced that when we allow the deep love of Jesus to fill our hearts and overflow the world around us we will make much progress in truly understanding one another, offering compassion to those who are hurting, and building one another up.
Lord, help us to love one another with the love that You have for us. Help us to see each person as You see them. Give us the strength to respond with grace, compassion, and peace as we go about our daily lives. May Your kingdom come and Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Use us as a part of that mission.
Let’s get back to the basics. “Gentlemen, this is a football.” Followers of Jesus, love God and love your neighbor.
