The mother and young daughter sat on a blanket under a tree on a small rise. Heat pounded down. Just a little ways off, the Bad River was so dry that it barely ran at all. Today was an anniversary. They waited.
It would soon be dusk. But, the way back to their family’s ranch house was well known, and easily walked in the moonlit dark.
The woman began telling a tale that her own mother had long ago told her. It had been handed down by her grandmother, who heard it from her mother.
That woman had been part of a wagon train traveling westward from Fort Sully on the Missouri River. Her family had left the train, deciding to homestead along the Bad River on what looked to be good cattle grazing land. They were two wagons and six people; her parents, her brother and his wife, her husband and her. She was expecting.
They pitched camp. The river was a good water source, but seemed more of a creek than a river. The wagon master had called it Bad River for a reason. He had joked that, if and when it rained upriver, not even the traveling Bible-preaching missionaries could take the bad out of it.
Lightning sparked in the far northwest. Thunder rumbled in the distance. Within minutes, the sky boomed right overhead and sheets of rain hit the camp. The homesteaders’ eight cows and one bull broke their leads.
Because she was expecting, she was ordered to watch the wagons and supplies. The rest chased the seed-herd. She tried to keep the fire going, but quickly failed. Rain pounded down. Bad River started rising. The wagons were plenty far enough up the rise. No, they weren’t! A rushing, brown current reached the edge of the camp. She put all the supplies back in the wagons, praying they would be high and stable enough.
Rainfall rushed downhill over the grass. The river rushed up to meet it. She slipped in the mud. She was suddenly in the edge of the current, and it was still rising. Not able to stand or grab anything, she was being moved. She was being carried away!
Suddenly a man on a swimming horse grabbed her arm. Just as suddenly, they slammed into huge tree branches. The horse was gone.
The man strained to help her up higher. Choking, half-blind, they desperately clung to the largest branch. She hugged the tree. He swung a satchel strap from over his shoulder, looped it around her, and cinched it tight to the tree. His arms tried to wrap around her to help her hold on.
Suddenly, she was alone.
Many hours later, her family found her, barely alive.
Today, the mother stared at her daughter and told the girl to look over her mother’s shoulder, into the almost-gone sun. The girl saw a horse standing across the almost-dry Bad River. The rider urged the horse onward. The setting sun blinded the girl. She blinked. Horse and rider were gone!
“Mommy, there was a man in a bright blue shirt! Now he’s gone!”
The mother showed the girl a haggard Bible. “This was in the satchel that was used to tie great-great-grandmother to the tree and saved her life. In telling the story, all of us women have been very careful to not describe the man or his clothes.”
On the front page, signed by the original woman from over a hundred years ago, were the words, “He wore a bright blue shirt.”
