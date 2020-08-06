In a somewhat freewheeling Wednesday interview with Yahoo News, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made the following comments when CBS News reporter Errol Barnett asked the 2020 frontrunner about potentially taking a test for alleged cognitive decline. This is because President Donald Trump has made suggestions that this is the case.
Biden:
“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?”
“Come on, man.”
“That’s like saying, you, before you got on this program, will you take a test (for) whether you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh?”
“Are you a junkie?”
You can watch the video for yourself at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUEXd1HJP5A
The Thursday Real Clear Politics national polling compilation showed Biden leading Trump by 6.4 points. This is actually down from a double-figure lead Biden enjoyed a few weeks ago.
