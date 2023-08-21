Biden Administration Announces Student Debt Relief Plan

President Biden speaks the truth about unemployment, but some context is necessary.

 Wire photo

In recent speeches touting so-called Bidenomics, President Joe Biden has repeatedly cited the statistic that “unemployment has been below 4% for the longest stretch in over 50 years.”

It’s true, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that the unemployment rate has been below that threshold for the last 18 months, a feat not accomplished since the rate was below 4% for 48 straight months between 1966 and 1970.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments