When I was a teenager, I was eager to start my first job. When I wasn’t doing homework or running track, I wanted something else to do — I didn’t like to sit around. A part-time job was a great option for me. Plus, I really needed the extra cash if I wanted to go on dates or have gas money.

At the time, a part-time job was something to keep me busy, but looking back, I learned what it meant to work hard from a young age. That’s a value that can’t be understated, especially in this day and age. Work is not punishment, but it’s an opportunity to solve problems, sharpen our skillsets and help others.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments