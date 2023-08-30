When I was a teenager, I was eager to start my first job. When I wasn’t doing homework or running track, I wanted something else to do — I didn’t like to sit around. A part-time job was a great option for me. Plus, I really needed the extra cash if I wanted to go on dates or have gas money.
At the time, a part-time job was something to keep me busy, but looking back, I learned what it meant to work hard from a young age. That’s a value that can’t be understated, especially in this day and age. Work is not punishment, but it’s an opportunity to solve problems, sharpen our skillsets and help others.
These skills do not just happen overnight — they take time to develop with hours and days of applying yourself to learn and improve. Unfortunately for our teens, the hours they are allowed to spend in the workplace are limited. Currently, 14- and 15-year-olds can only work 18 hours per week during the school year. That’s not even two-and-a-half traditional eight-hour shifts. Current regulations prohibit teens from working past 9 p.m. year-round — including summer break — or past 7 p.m. during the school year. They are not allowed to work even if they wanted to, but they can make the decision to play in football games until 9:30 p.m. or play video games through the night.
I introduced a bill to alleviate these restrictions to give teenagers the option to work a little bit more if they want to. Hear me out. I’m not saying all kids need to work 40-hour weeks or slack off on schoolwork or extra curriculars. What I am saying is if teenagers want to work a couple extra hours in a week and make investments in their future, they should have the flexibility to make that choice.
My bill, the Teenagers Earning Everyday Necessary Skills (TEENS) Act, increases the number of workable hours per week from 18 to 24, and allows teens to work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. year-round. We want to raise kids who make wise choices. Many teens love their summer jobs. We should encourage them to continue those jobs if they want to, not restrict their ability to do so.
