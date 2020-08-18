Isaiah 61:1. The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound. Isaiah 61:1.
During his lifetime, the early 20th century evangelist, Billy Sunday preached over 20,000 times to over a hundred-million people with over one-million professing faith in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and every time he preached, his Bible was open to Isaiah 61:1. He was powerfully passionate for God and determined that the Word of God would change the course of this nation, and the eternal destiny of mankind’s soul. He is quoted saying: “I’m against sin. I’ll kick it as long as I have a foot. I’ll fight it as long as I have a fist. I’ll butt it as long as I have a head. I’ll bite it as long as I’ve got a tooth. And when I’m old and fistless and footless and toothless, I’ll gum it till I go home to Glory and it goes home to perdition.”
No one preaches like that any longer, at least none that I know. Billy Sunday brought Jesus to America in his time much like another Billy brought Jesus to the world a few decades later. Who, I wonder, is standing in the shadowed corridors of America’s once-great cities, ready to take up the holy mantle of such men, and be a voice crying in the wilderness?
Or is there such a person? Have cities like Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York already sealed their fate by one rejection too many? Has America thumbed her nose at His holy calling and exchanged the banquet of heaven for the menu of pigs?
Is there, perhaps, another great spiritual awakening in store for America? Could there be another such servant as Sunday and Graham left to deliver an impassioned appeal which leads straight to the Cross of Jesus, or have we tried the patience of God once too often? Some would immediately point to Second Chronicles 7:14, as an absolute that God will forgive our sin and heal our land, but that promise was a response from God to Solomon’s prayer for Israel.
I do, however, believe there’s enough New Testament evidence to support such a verse for today’s America. But remember — repentance was a criteria. Will America confess, repent and bend her knees once again at the base of that blood-stained cross? Will holy humility be able to, once again, crush the pride of a “me” society?
Only God knows the answer, so until such a time, I will continue to preach from my tiny platform, hoping, praying, longing for another great national pulpiteer to turn the hearts of Americans back to God.
