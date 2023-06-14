Read the next paragraph and see if it doesn’t seem like the plot of a dystopian science fiction novel in which the future is going horribly wrong. Or maybe it’s the plot of a social satire in which society has gone horribly, well, wrong.

Lawyers are arguing over the future of a young man accused of murder to decide if he has the mental acuity to qualify for the death penalty. In other words: Is he smart enough to be executed by the state? Prosecutors want to get an answer from the South Dakota Supreme Court since the laws on that sort of thing are vague. They’re doing this before, yes, you read that right, before the man’s conviction for murder.

