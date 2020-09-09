1 Corinthians 13:4. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud."
Pride is the only disease that makes everyone sick to their stomachs, except for the one who has it. If I could honestly give credit to the previous words, I would. I did find a slight variation in a 1986 edition of Our Daily Bread, but with no author accreditation.
No wonder pride is a disease - plain and simple, it makes others nauseated. For some, pride is a terminal disease. Social media, I fear, are today’s major contributors. It’s a “me” world with a “me” culture. The tragedy is that most prideful people are blinded to its effect on others. Pride is a “look at me” attitude when we should be demonstrating a “look at God” attitude.
I had good parents who were everything but prideful people. Now, were they proud of certain people and elements in their lives? Of course! They were obviously proud when my sister came home with Honor Roll grades. The level of pride they had in my grades would have been on more of a sliding scale. Yet, they never placed bumper stickers on the car reading: “My Child is an Honor Roll Student.” It simply wasn’t done.
Bragging rights were kept a low breath; perhaps at a mother’s luncheon or when dad was at work and conversation was of a more private nature. Dad was proud of his car even though it was nothing close to a Porsche 911. Our car was a family sedan, a two-tone 1965 Chevrolet Impala, automatic with a 327 cubic inch engine. It was nice, but nothing you’d race at Sebring! We kept the old Chevy clean, vacuumed and waxed to perfection. Dad was proud of it, but not prideful in it.
You see, the pride my earthly parents exemplified seemed more to mirror the roll model of heaven. In 2 Corinthians 10, Paul admonishes the follower of Jesus, to do the same. If you must boast — then boast in the Lord.
