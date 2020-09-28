We live to be about 70. Or we may live to be 80, if we stay healthy. But even our best days are filled with trouble and sorrow. The years quickly pass, and we are gone. Ps. 90:10.
I recently passed the three score and ten mark. I recall wishing away most of my teenage years, wasting a good portion of my twenties, working through my thirties, forties and fifties, so when sixty arrived I was a bit astonished.
Although the sixties decade proved to be some of our most productive years in the ministry, they disappeared much too quickly. Then came seventy. Woah! I suddenly became alert to what Scripture says about achieving, and even living through those septuagenarian years. However, I can hardly believe I’m 70 years of age. It’s such a big number!
Yet, the Bible tells us that in all things we are to give thanks. I can truthfully say that for my 70th birthday, I was then and remain today forever thankful.
I mentioned to my wife that it now appears I’m living on borrowed time. She reminded me that I’ve actually been living on borrowed time for several decades. My attention was sufficiently caught. At 41 years of age I suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple by-pass surgery. Then, in 2005, I survived another heart attack. Still, neither event slowed me down.
Then it hit me like a ton of bricks; from birth to the end of life, we’re all living on borrowed time. Put simply, life is a gift — from God! By the time we reach our 70s, godly wisdom dictates we should have already acknowledged, honored and glorified our Creator.
The fool says in his heart, there is no God (Ps 14:1). I may be a lot of things but I ain’t no fool. There is most definitely a God and His Son Jesus just happens to be my Savior and Lord. So, if this is borrowed time then from this day forward, I will choose to honor the Lender.
