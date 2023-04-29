My first job consisted of a list of farm chores – feed the horses, check the cows, clean the barns. But it was never my intention to keep that job forever. It wasn’t my dad’s wish for me either. At one time, my dad suggested that my sister and I should become famous auctioneers. He used to say that the “Arnold Sisters” could travel the Midwest entertaining crowds while helping families get the most for their treasures.

I often laugh when I think about what could have been. As it turns out, being an auctioneer requires a license. And getting that license took too many steps for my teenage self. Now, as Governor, I realize that many South Dakotans have similar hoops to jump through to reach their dreams.

