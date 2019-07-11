The city of Pierre is kicking off its Outdoor Pool campaign this weekend, and you’re invited!
Please join us at the Pierre Trappers game this Sunday where we will officially launch the fundraising effort to replace Pierre’s Outdoor Pool. There will be giveaways, fun activities, and opportunity to learn more about the pool project.
As a quick primer, you might remember that in the next three years Pierre will replace its existing nearly century-old pool with a $6.5 million pool. The design includes a new bathhouse and concession area, a zero-depth entry recreational pool, a 25-meter multi-purpose pool, basic landscaping and the infrastructure to make all that work. We can accomplish that utilizing existing revenue.
With that said, community members have told us they’d like some additional features that don’t fit into that $6.5 million budget. Drop slides, a lazy river, shade structures, and expansion of the multipurpose pool are on that list. The fundraising campaign will be used to fund those additional features. Final pool design is dependent on sponsorships and funds raised.
If you’re interested in the project, I invite you to attend the game Sunday night. Pool committee members and City staff will both be on hand to answer questions about the project and explain giving opportunities.
Pierrepool.com also provides a wealth of information about the project and explains ways that you contribute to the cause.
Once complete, the pool is going to be a wonderful boost for Pierre!
