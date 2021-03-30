I love to say the following words, "Alleluia! Christ is risen! The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!" It means we are celebrating Easter which is only a few days away. Easter is the day that the angel told the women at the tomb that Jesus "is not here, for he has been raised." (Matthew 28: 1-10) Good for Jesus! But what about us? Have we been raised? Are we alive? And what about those we love? Have they been raised? Are they alive?
I sometimes wonder if we have for so long over-emphasized the uniqueness of Jesus' resurrection that we have either forgotten or are unable to believe that there is only life. Are we able to see that every single day holds the miracle of resurrection? I wonder if we miss the resurrected life that is ours because we are always looking and waiting for Jesus' resurrection.
Let me explain. I am not minimizing or diminishing the meaning and power of Jesus' resurrected life. Instead I want it to be more than just a one time event that is celebrated once a year. What if we tried something different? What if we did not say "Alleluia! Christ is risen. The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!" Instead how about saying, "Good morning! Now go home and you will see Jesus?"
What would you think about that? Some of you might be relieved and welcome that kind of message and some of you will not. It is not what you expect to hear on Easter morning. But did you know that this acclamation came originally from Jesus in this Gospel passage? He said to the women, "Greetings! Do not be afraid; go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me." It is basically a repeat of what the angel had said earlier. Jesus is telling the women to tell the rest of disciples to go back home to Galilee and there they would see him.
So on Easter Sunday where do expect to see Jesus? In your church? In the town you live in? Among family and friends? In strangers, foreigners, and those who are different from you? In suffering and death? In the joys and celebrations of life? In silence and the stillness? In the attempts to live a good life? In the failings to live a good life? In your marriage? In the challenge of parenting? In becoming a caretaker? When you are ill? The answer is yes. Those and a thousand other places are where resurrection is. We each are the resurrection miracle.
If we cannot find and see Jesus in our everyday lives we will not find him within the services of Easter morning. Worship on Easter is not intended to be separated from all the other days. For example the stone was not rolled away from Jesus' tomb to make his resurrection possible. It was not rolled away so that Jesus could get out. It was so that we could see in. So we could see that there is no death only life. Resurrection is not just an event in history. It is how we live our lives.
So, good morning. Now go home. For there you will see Jesus.
