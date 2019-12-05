The old widower sat up in bed. Someone was downstairs. He had been praying for his son to be able to visit for Christmas. A ragged housecoat swung around his shoulders as he hurriedly shuffled to the stairs. The old dog followed; bewildered, but eager about his master.
The half-forgotten Christmas tree, drab the day before, was now decorated and shining brightly. Standing beside it was the man’s son. With stumbling steps, the man rushed into his son’s comforting arms. Such joy. The young man calmed his father, acting as if he had been there just yesterday, though it had been oh-so-long. The old man began talking of everything, anything, all things, that had happened over that time. He excitedly began what would be several pots of tea. Cookies were taken out of the practically empty refrigerator.
The old dog lay quietly, but attentively listened to his master and hoped for some of those cookies. The entire night was spent talking, drinking tea and nibbling on a cookie or two. No neighbors were awake to see the light coming from the tiny kitchen, nor the Christmas tree flooding its many lights out of a window. The night was silent, peaceful and calm. In the house, all was right. The young man let his father go on, encouraging him to continue. All memories were full of re-lived details. The weight of things fell away and the old man could not be happier. He had missed his son greatly. Now he was here. The old man was ecstatic and almost sloshed water while refilling the teapot. Yes, the dog could have a cookie or two; after all it was Christmas Eve.
There were several unopened Christmas cards absently piled on the table. A few small, wrapped packages sat there as well. The son told his father to open them. The old man actually read each card aloud. He was thrilled in displaying what was in each of the few boxes. The joy of doing such things had almost been missed this Christmas.
His son now had to go. As the old man tried to resist, something was gently pressed into his withered hands. It was a lapel pin, one fashioned into a glistening white dove. The old man hugged his son for all his worth. The young man smiled and said that he had to leave.
Snow had drifted down, blanketing the world with white. The old man shivered a bit, but his son needed no coat. One last hug. His son noiselessly walked down the street, waving back as he went. Not a mark was in the snow for as far as the old man could see. The dog sleepily peered out into the darkness. The old man would sleep well; like he had not done in ages. He loved his son so much. The visit made life worth living. He would cherish the gift from his son.
As the morning star gave way to the rising sun, the visitor was gone. Nothing disturbed the scene, save for a white bird gliding and swaying through the small town. Soon it alighted upon a carved stone. Rows of similar markers filled the field. Among the words of the inscription carved into this particular stone were “... beloved son.”
