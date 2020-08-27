Clear vision leads to God

Like an Octopus has many tentacles so the story I am about to tell has many spiritual applications. I’ll choose just one for this devotion.
In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said: “If your right eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell.” Matthew 5:29.
Sunday night I went to bed without issue but woke up about four or five in the morning with something in my eye. Instinctively (as we all do) I rubbed my eye. It didn’t help but I managed to go back to sleep. Waking up a couple of hours later, I immediately felt the pain. A shower didn’t help, eye drops didn’t help — nothing. I suffered all day Monday thinking, hoping it would get better. It didn’t.
When I went to be Monday night, I was in significant pain. Tuesday morning was no different. I immediately went to the VA Clinic here in Palatka where they, in turn, immediately directed me to the Gainesville VA Hospital. The Emergency Room doctor found a 2.5 mm abrasion on my cornea, shaped like a smiley face at the bottom of my iris.
Thankfully, instead of sending me home with eye drops he took me by the arm and led me to the Ophthalmology department. They confirmed the ER doctor’s finding and further discovered bacteria had already dug in.
The doctor said, “There are only a few things that will get an Ophthalmologist out of bed at night — this is one of them. Had you not been seen today — latest tomorrow, you would have lost your eye.” So, something as small as a grain of sand has the potential of destroying your sight — forever.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus didn’t actually mean for people to gouge out their eyes. In fact, gouging out one’s eye wouldn’t atone for even the smallest sin. There’s a much better remedy. It’s the cross.
Sin that appears small and insignificant separates us from God — eternally, but the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin. Clear vision will always lead you to the cross of Christ.
