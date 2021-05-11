Our President and Congress are floating around in never-never land with their multi-trillion-dollar spending. They seemingly have no concern about the effects on the American people.
They are and will pay for this insane spending by running the printing presses overtime. The effect, DISASTROUS inflation, even hyper-inflation, which will amount to a massive tax on the American people with the lower-income families hit the hardest. This on top of the massive tax increases planned by President Biden.
History has given us some good old home-spun advice about debt. The Bible, Proverbs 22:7, "The borrower is a SLAVE to the lender." China is the major holder of U.S. debt! Thomas Jefferson, "We must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt." John Adams, "There are two ways to destroy a nation...one is by the sword, the other is by debt."
Too bad our not-so-smart leaders haven't learned anything from GOD or our Founding Fathers. Folks, there are men who have tried to teach us if only we will listen and learn. Our Constitution and Freedom depend on it.
Two very enlightening resources are authored by economist Ludwig von Mises…"Planning for Freedom" and "Economic Freedom and Interventionism."
My fear is that what President Biden and his Congress are doing is intentional and not out of ignorance.
Dennis J. Muser
Pierre
