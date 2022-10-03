Community Sound Off

For Stanley County and Pierre athletes, a majority of their time is occupied by the sports they play. But when they have down time, they look to spend some of it doing other activities. For example, during a recent Capital Journal article featuring multisport athletes, some members of Pierre’s cross country team occasionally play disc golf at Steamboat Park. Caleb Morris, who also plays varsity soccer along with cross country, said he never knew how much he enjoyed playing disc golf until he tried it for the first time with his fellow runners.
Because Morris only briefly touched on disc golf as and activity outside of his usual athletic commitments, this got the Capital Journal wondering — what else do local athletes do in their free time, and what’s their life like outside of sports? Here’s what we found.
Outside of sports, what places and activities have you found in Pierre and Fort Pierre to relax and have fun?
“I’m in this thing called ‘Gov-to-Gov.’ It’s like a leadership program. We do it in school, but you can also do it outside of school. You do community work and mentor freshmen and stuff like that.”
Jared Lutmer
Govs XC
“So what my friends and I do, personally, is we usually go on the river. That’s a big thing we do in the summer. And then (besides) that, we help with some daycares sometimes for community service and we also help pick up. And sometimes, (we) go to nursing homes and just talk with the people that are the residents there. We also help out with just like anything around town that we can, just try and find some community service. We also go to movies because there’s not much to do in Pierre. So we go to movies and drive around.”
Ayvrie Kaiser
Govs volleyball
"I'm involved in a lot of other things. Like I'm the president of our student body and student council, I'm on the state's student council board, I do dance, just a lot of other activities."
Abby Wyly
Buffs volleyball
"I'm in a club called HOSA (the Health Occupations Students of America). I'm the president of it, and it's kind of like a medical field. I volunteer — I like to go volunteer at Feeding South Dakota."
