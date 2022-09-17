Community Sound Off

A new water treatment plant is scheduled to go online in Pierre this fall. According to the City of Pierre’s website, the current system serves more than 13,640 consumers 2.6 million gallons of water each day.
Under federal oversight from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of South Dakota, the city reported its drinking water is regularly tested for contaminants to remain in full compliance with federal and state safety standards.
Despite assurances, Pierre tap water does not enjoy a good reputation. According to a Sept. 5 report by the Capital Journal, the City of Pierre had a 2019 Drinking Water Advisory on its website stating “tap water is safe for external use only.”
It looks like that’s all about to change with the installation of a new system that will upgrade Pierre's tap water.
The new water plant’s intake line will pull water from the Missouri River. Despite the cost, the community approved the $37.5 million upgrade.
As Pierre readies a new water source, are you planning any changes at home to your filtration and softener systems or bottled water service?
“Currently I don’t know what the pH levels are of the water that’s gonna be filtered. So, I haven’t decided to remove or keep my water softener at this time.”
Drew Heaton
Pierre
"Usually I just get water from Walmart, but thinking about getting tap water."
Karlton Haynes
Pierre
"Yes, because, more than likely, we won't need it anymore," she said.
