Community Sound Off

The T.F. Riggs High School marching band, known as the "Emerald Regiment," performed during Pierre's homecoming football game halftime show on Friday against Yankton. This will be the only football game of the season that the marching band will attend because they spend most of the year preparing for parade marching competitions. "March to the Meridian," in Yankton, is a competition the regiment competes in every year, and they will do so on October 8th. The event begins in downtown Yankton at 9:30 a.m. Run by band director Mackenzie McKeithan, the Emerald Regiment practices three to five times a week, working on their sound and footwork. And for the students involved, the marching band teaches them how to build teamwork, friendships, leadership and accountability.
What does the marching band add to your football experience?
"Well, I think they add to all the sports because they play as the pep band, the marching band. The halftime show is always good. They're a great band."
Monty Shorter
"Oh, I love bands. They add more excitement. It excites the crowd. It just — yeah, it's just a good thing. It's a good feeling. It just makes me want to cheer."
Rhoda Andersen
"The marching band is a big part of the atmosphere of a game. The marching man is a big part of the atmosphere of football games. You look around the country, colleges everywhere, it's a huge part of the fan experience. So having a good band is always important."
Mason Propst
"It adds school spirit and gets the crowd into the game."
