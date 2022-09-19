 Skip to main content
Community Sound Off

The T.F. Riggs High School marching band, known as the "Emerald Regiment," performed during Pierre's homecoming football game halftime show on Friday against Yankton. This will be the only football game of the season that the marching band will attend because they spend most of the year preparing for parade marching competitions. "March to the Meridian," in Yankton, is a competition the regiment competes in every year, and they will do so on October 8th. The event begins in downtown Yankton at 9:30 a.m. Run by band director Mackenzie McKeithan, the Emerald Regiment practices three to five times a week, working on their sound and footwork. And for the students involved, the marching band teaches them how to build teamwork, friendships, leadership and accountability.

