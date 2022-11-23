The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre is dedicated to empowering those who live in the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking.
The Discovery Center has been in the state for more than 30 years.
Its mission is to introduce children and their families to science through its exhibits and the instruction of teachers at all levels and enhancing scientific understanding through programming geared at inspiring creative minds and critical thinking in all ages.
Every year, the Discovery Center works to bring new information and foundational science to the public in interesting, interactive ways, developing tomorrow’s scientific leaders and increasing scientific literacy in South Dakota and beyond.
What impact do you think the Discovery Center has had in South Dakota?
“It’s had a huge impact on the kids and surrounding areas with the programs they offer.”
John Simpson
Pierre
“I think it has a great impact on Central South Dakota, exposing young children to math and science and hands-on experiences and they do the Women in Science event to encourage high school girls to get into science, engineering and math.”
Laurie Gustafson
Pierre
“I think it has made young women and young girls aware of the potential for working in the sciences in math, engineering, chemistry and biology.
Laurie Schultz
Pierre
“I would say definitely it’s inspiring STEM fields at a young age.”
