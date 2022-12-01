Community Sound Off

The 2022 Ag Horizons Conference took place at the Ramkota this week and there were a number of topics up for discussion. While attendance may have dropped in relation to previous years, the concerns remain steadfast.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture wheat food use in 2022-23 increased seven million bushels this month to a record 977 million. Clearly there is a demand, especially considering data showing that producers were willing to plant despite dry conditions. From soil and water quality to crop variety trial outcomes, the theme for the event centered around “growing our future.”
With that in mind, the Capital Journal spoke with attendees to see what the future may hold.
What are South Dakota’s biggest agricultural challenge in 2023?
“Farm business management, because most of our input costs are going up like a lot of things on the commercial side. At the same time, grain markets can be really volatile.”
Sara Bauder
Mitchell
“The climate and the drought they’re facing, the cost of inputs and how to make it all financially work. Ag Horizons offers 22 seminars to make that decision.”
Caren Assman
Pierre
“Entering the planting season with really dry soil conditions and then the cost of inputs will be at the forefront of people’s minds.”
Erik Gerlach
Sioux Falls
“Our moisture conditions and the drought that were in. That always leaves a lot on the table as far as guys’ options on what they can do as far as which crop.”
