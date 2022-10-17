Community Sound Off

With half of October's days ticked off the calendar, it's safe to say the holiday season is gearing up to greet you around every corner. In addition to advertisements, repetitive music playlists and holiday-themed TV episodes and movies, there's another cue letting even the least attentive person know it's that time of the year again — decorations.
While some people go big — rivaling the Christmas at the Capitol — others like to keep it basic and call it a day. Here's a quick take from those around the community on what they plan to do for this year's holiday season as people begin pulling their boxes of decorations out of storage.
What holidays are you decorating for this season, and how extensive or minimal do you go?
"Fall/Halloween. Not very extensive, just enough to attract the trick-or-treaters. And, of course, Christmas."
Michelle Hand
Fort Pierre
"Basically, just Christmas, but we don't do outside lights or anything, just a tree and inside. I also work at the school (Stanley County) and put a tree there."
Maureen Frost
Pierre
"I always decorate a little bit for fall, so I guess you could say for Thanksgiving. And then at Christmas, I like to do lights, and I decorate my table inside. A few decorations on the porch. No big yard blow-up decorations at my house, but we like to have a few fun Christmas things for the kids."
Amy Uhrig
Fort Pierre
"I will decorate for Halloween and Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I'd say pretty extensive."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.