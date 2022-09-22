Community Sound Off

During November's election, South Dakota voters will decide whether or not Medicaid should expand to include 18- to 65-year-old participants with income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty limit.
Dana Hess covered the story in an article for the South Dakota Newspaper Association, printed in the Capital Journal on Sept. 20, A8, and available at capjournal.com.
Hess reported arguments against Amendment D include those made by state Sen. John Wiik, R-Dist. 4, that states fail to predict increased Medicaid expansion usage, leading to budget shortfalls. He also said expansion should come through legislation and not amending the state's constitution.
There are currently 38 states with expanded Medicaid access.
Hess reported South Dakotans Decide Healthcare advocate Zach Marcus supported Amendment D, stating residents paying federal tax dollars would see the funds "funneled" back to the state following expansion approval. Marcus also said expanding Medicaid through an amendment would prevent legislative tinkering should voters approve the expansion.
You can read more about Amendment D in Hess's story at capjournal.com.
"How informed do you feel about the Medicaid expansion measure on the November ballot, and what more do you want to know about it?"
I feel I'm well informed. The media has been good at covering this and I don't have any questions.
Deborah Wagner
Pierre
I don't know anything about it. I know plenty of people who use Medicaid and this could help them.
Hailey Thumser
Fort Pierre
I don't know a whole lot about it, but would be open to getting some information about it.
Andrew Becker
Gettysburg
I have no idea about it. The main points would be nice to know. I will wait until it gets closer to the election to get informed. I like to be informed.
