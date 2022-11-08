Community Sound Off

On Tuesday, South Dakotans will vote on statewide offices, state lawmakers, county-level positions, state Supreme Court judges, circuit court judges and two ballot measures.
One ballot measure — Constitutional Amendment D — would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Note for Amendment D says Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 new individuals for a cost of $297 million, which would cost the state $32.5 million and give $63.5 million in General Fund savings.
Voters also will be asked to act on IM27, which if approved, would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The measure legalizes substances considered felony controlled substances under state law.
Will you vote in Tuesday’s General Election and what do you think is the most important issue facing this country?
“No. (The most important issue facing this country) is the general state of the economy, inflation and interest rates.”
Kevin Marso
Pierre
Yes. (The most important issue facing this country) is it’s hard to pick just one. Interest rates, cost of food. We live on a farm and getting parts (for machinery) is ridiculous.”
Leigh Leesman
Blunt
“No. (The most important issue facing this country) is who gives lawmakers the right to tell us what we can do with our bodies, referring to abortion laws.”
Gloria Marinelli
Pierre
“No. (The most important issue facing this country) is we make sure children pay for lunches, but we keep them pregnant after taking away their abortion rights.”
