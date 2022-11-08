 Skip to main content
Community Sound Off

On Tuesday, South Dakotans will vote on statewide offices, state lawmakers, county-level positions, state Supreme Court judges, circuit court judges and two ballot measures.

One ballot measure — Constitutional Amendment D — would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Note for Amendment D says Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 new individuals for a cost of $297 million, which would cost the state $32.5 million and give $63.5 million in General Fund savings.

