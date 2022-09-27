Community Sound Off

The proposed development of a 384-lot housing project has been a point of contention at the Spring Creek Cow Creek Sanitary District meetings and Sully County Zoning and Planning for about a year.
Some property owners believe there is not enough water for more homes due to the number of people living on Lake Oahe’s Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.
Pierre developers Vic Utech and his son, Andrew, have offered to pay for the expansion of a water and sewer system for the housing development, which will be known as Codger's Castaway. They also offered to build and give the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Sanitary District a 1,200-square-foot shop and office.
In exchange, hookup or impact fees would not be charged to the development, according to Utechs' proposal.
The sanitary district has been working to procure bonds, grants and other funds to build a water tower to alleviate the water problem. In addition, the sewage lagoons were designed and engineered for the existing plotted lots.
The sanitary district board is working on funding to repair the ponds at a cost of $1.2 million to serve the existing lots. Any increased capacity and possible relocation of the ponds to meet current EPA guidelines would cost an additional $3.2 million.
What challenges or benefits do you see with the proposed development at Codger's Castaway?
We're supporters and we're all for growth in Pierre.
RaeDel Davenport
Pierre, Codger's Cove RV Park
The water and sewer systems are the challenges. They cannot handle it at this point. The benefits are enormous, including the revenue (in property taxes) that will go to Sully County.
Jody Cutler
Codger's Cove
The benefit is folks would not have to live in town. But getting (building) materials this winter will be difficult. The economy is going downhill.
