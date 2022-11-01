South Dakota is among a handful of states that hunts its state bird — the pheasant.
Other state birds that are hunted include the turkey in Alabama, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and South Carolina; wood duck in Mississippi, ruffed grouse in Pennsylvania; and mourning dove in Wisconsin.
The legislature of each state typically chooses the state bird. This began in 1926 when Kentucky chose the northern cardinal as its state bird. Several more states followed in 1927, including Alabama, Florida and Texas.
A state bird is chosen to represent a particular state as a symbol. This bird is typically chosen to be symbolic of a state and is usually a bird that is either common or unique to a particular region.
How do you feel about South Dakota being among a handful of states that hunts its state bird?
”I like it. I worked for Game, Fish and Parks for 37 years as a fish biologist.”
Charles Backlund
Pierre
“I think it’s fantastic. We are known for that and it brings a lot of people to the state.”
Carmen Magee
Fort Pierre
“I’m fine with it.”
Tim Horner
Burlington, N.C.
“Honestly, my family hunts the state bird and I do get sad that they kill animals for their own satisfaction.”
