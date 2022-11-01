South Dakota is among a handful of states that hunts its state bird — the pheasant.

Other state birds that are hunted include the turkey in Alabama, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and South Carolina; wood duck in Mississippi, ruffed grouse in Pennsylvania; and mourning dove in Wisconsin.

Charles Backlund

Carmen Magee

Tim Horner

Kylie Sterling

