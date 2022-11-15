Community Sound Off

The staff at Rawlins Municipal Library and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding treated the public to cake and coffee for the library’s 50th anniversary on Monday.
The library at 1000 E. Church St. opened in 1972 replacing the Carnegie Library.
Among activities this month to recognize the anniversary is an art contest. Nov. 30 is the deadline to enter drawings of the library. The winning design will be featured on Rawlins’ library cards.
All submissions will be displayed as part of the library’s anniversary celebration. Contestants must be at least 8 years old.
Through Saturday, patrons will be asked to share memories of the library by adding to the Rawlins Municipal Library scrapbook, which will be on display.
Finally, from Monday through Nov. 24, listen for library trivia live on radio KGFX between 6-10 a.m.
“I’ve always liked the library and this one is very nice with the computers and the movies and the people who work here. It’s really nice and helpful. It kind of feels like a big family here. There’s so much to learn.”
Greg Lentz
Pierre
“The books. The fact that they were so absolutely responsive to reading needs during the pandemic when we would find anything we wanted, they would put it out on the cart.”
Joan Likness
Pierre
“I worked here for 35 years and as the children’s librarian for the last 30 years. I like the selection of books they have here and programs.”
Pat Weeldreyer
Pierre
“The people, the staff. They provide such a great service to the community and are so helpful. The improvements that have been made to the library since it was originally built have really enhance the library so far. It’s been a great investment for the city. Libraries still provide an important service to the community.”
Mayor Steve Harding
Pierre
