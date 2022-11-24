Black Friday originated decades ago as a way to lure shoppers — many of whom had the day after Thanksgiving off — into stores.
Cyber Monday, coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, was created as a virtual “alternative to the madness” of large crowds and long lines. It was also a way for retailers to prolong the shopping “demand and urgency,” with additional deals online just as people went back to work, according to Jessica Young, director of research data at Digital Commerce 360.
Black Friday raked in $8.9 billion in 2021, while Cyber Monday hit $10.7 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics.
While Cyber Monday edges out Black Friday for the highest overall discounts online, according to Young, over the past few years, deals online and in-stores have been nearly identical during both shopping holidays, said RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath.
“The only strategic reason to shop in stores is if something — like a gaming console — sells out online, but a nearby store has some in stock,” she said.
Do you prefer to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
“It depends what I’m shopping for.”
Cassie Beckwith
McLaughlin
“I don’t shop on Black Friday and I don’t shop online. I buy everything local.”
Randy Hapney
Harrold
“I shop online because shopping in person is more dangerous.”
Cory McKinstry
Miller
“Some of each. I still like to be out in the crowds and when it becomes too much, I go online to find what I can.”
