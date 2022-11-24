Black Friday originated decades ago as a way to lure shoppers — many of whom had the day after Thanksgiving off — into stores.

Cyber Monday, coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, was created as a virtual “alternative to the madness” of large crowds and long lines. It was also a way for retailers to prolong the shopping “demand and urgency,” with additional deals online just as people went back to work, according to Jessica Young, director of research data at Digital Commerce 360.

