Community Sound Off

The Weather Service in Aberdeen reported temperatures decrease at faster rates this time of year. But for 2022, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center favors overall above-average temperatures going into October.
The average last 80- and 90-degree days of the year in the Pierre area are Oct. 14 and Sept. 23, respectively. The Weather Service is calling for an 88-degree high on Thursday, so that last 90-degree day might still be on the horizon. The forecast also calls for the 80s through Saturday, with Sunday’s anticipated high coming in at 77 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain as of Wednesday.
The Weather Service reported that the Pierre Regional Airport recorded 2021’s first 32-degree temperature on Oct. 20. The last recorded 32-degree temperature came on May 22.
When do you predict we will have our first frost and why?
“Middle of October. The weather is cooling down and we usually get our first frost sometime in late September.”
Cory Dosch
Eagle Butte
“Probably within a week because it’s been getting colder at night.”
Audrey Dolloff
Murdo
“The geese haven’t come in yet, so maybe like about a week or so I’m thinking. When the geese come in, that tells you it’s gonna snow because they’re right behind the pole. Yeah, so you can tell whenever it’s going to snow.”
Beau Bissonette
“Middle of October — it’s already 40 (degrees). I’m not from here, I’m from Oklahoma originally. But I’ve lived here for 22 years, and this is about the timing, about the middle of October. We’ll get a pretty good frost. It’ll be a hard frost by the end of October.”
