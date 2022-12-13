The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association had their 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Ramkota beginning on Monday. The annual convention and trade show provided a forum for attendees to network with fellow cattlemen and learn about the latest industry happenings.

Out of the networking, producers hope to continue to maximize efficiencies and adopt new practices. Trying to turn a profit with rising input costs is on the forefront of producers' minds. All this is made that much more critical considering the state is home to nearly 14,000 beef operations and 3.8 million head of cattle, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

