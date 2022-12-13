The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association had their 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Ramkota beginning on Monday. The annual convention and trade show provided a forum for attendees to network with fellow cattlemen and learn about the latest industry happenings.
Out of the networking, producers hope to continue to maximize efficiencies and adopt new practices. Trying to turn a profit with rising input costs is on the forefront of producers' minds. All this is made that much more critical considering the state is home to nearly 14,000 beef operations and 3.8 million head of cattle, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
While technology has made great advances in the livestock industry, there is no accounting for environmental shortcomings. The Capital Journal spoke with those in the industry just before the convention was set to open.
What are South Dakota's biggest livestock industry challenges in 2023?
"If you get drought you have to downsize your herd, you have less cows in your herd, you get less income, you have less pounds of beef to sell."
Warren Symens
Amherst, SD
"The biggest challenge that people will be facing with the recession in mind and all of the big costs that come with it."
Sal Roseland
Seneca, SD
"Recovery from the drought. We have destocked so heavily that were gonna have to first of all get some moisture and grow some grass and have some grass available."
Kory Bierle
Midland, SD
"The biggest one has really been the drought and how the weather has kept stuff dry. It made people come off grass sooner and really have to have the cattle on feed."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.