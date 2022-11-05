Community Sound Off

Currently, the Powerball jackpot sits at $1.6 billion, the largest amount ever for a lottery in the United States. This comes after 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. The next drawing will be Saturday at 9:59 p.m., and many throughout the community have taken a chance at life-changing money.
So we decided to ask around to find out what they would do with the money if they win it.
Have you been buying any tickets for the upcoming Powerball on Saturday, and what would you do with the jackpot?
“I have, and I might buy one more. I have two children, I’d take care of them. And myself, I’d build myself a log cabin in Wyoming, Montana or wherever. And (I’d) pay off all my debts, give (money) to the veterans’ and the children’s hospital — St. Jude’s, the one in Iowa, because I’m originally from Iowa. And I would like to build a couple of homeless shelters for the VA vets and shelter homes for the ones that are homeless in South Dakota and Iowa. And if I had enough money leftover, I’d go and do it in Wyoming and then invest the rest if I have any left.”
Lois Ann Anderson
Pierre
“Oh...well I always buy one ticket — so I did. Nothing special. I don’t really know what (we would do). We’d probably have to move, and we’d give a lot of money away. But no, I’m not sure.”
Wade Hubbard
Pierre
“Well, I find myself not even playing it until it gets to be 500 million. And then sure, I’ll sleep better at night just knowing I got one crack at it. I don’t overdo it. I usually just buy a couple tickets, but I do find myself playing it now. And you know, I see a lot of new faces. When the pot gets like this, not everyday players, but everybody I think needs to have a crack at it.”
