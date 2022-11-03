Community Sound Off

More than six months after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in the United States, the measure has hit a brick wall in the House.
The main impediments dimming the legislation’s chances of passing appear to be disagreements over its language and a general consensus that other matters take precedence.
The Senate created a buzz in March when it approved the Sunshine Protection Act — which would make daylight saving time permanent — through unanimous consent. The legislation, which would not take effect until November 2023, calls for abandoning the process of changing clocks twice a year, a practice intended to give Americans an extra hour of daylight during the fall and winter.
Several countries, including Britain and Germany, implemented daylight saving time during World War I. The practice aimed to cut artificial lighting use so troops could conserve fuel for the war. The United States didn’t standardize the system until 1966.
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. this Sunday and begins again at 2 a.m. on March 12. Once the clocks “fall back,” it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
Are you disappointed Congress didn’t do away with daylight saving time?
“Yes, because I like to bow hunt deer and then I wouldn’t have to get up as early.”
Bob Barden
Pierre
"Yes, it gets confusing with the four different time zones."
Joann Barden
Pierre
“Not really because that’s the way it’s been for years.”
James Want
Pierre
“Yes, I think it’s ridiculous. It messes people up with their biorhythms.”
