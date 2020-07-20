Then the disciples came to him (Jesus) and asked, “Do you know that the Pharisees were offended when they heard this?”
He replied, “Every plant that my heavenly Father has not planted will be pulled up by the roots. Leave them; they are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.” Matthew 15:12-13
These days, everyone is terrified of offending someone else, or of being slammed/shamed on social media for all to see. So, the result is compliance and/or silence.
Now, compliance does not mean agreement and neither does silence mean a show of support. It simply means fear. The disciples were fearful of the Pharisees, the Jewish leading religious figures of their day. They commanded attention and had the power to shame you publicly and even to exclude you, and your family, from participating in and receiving those all-important Jewish religious rites.
It didn’t mean, at all, that the people agreed with these high and mighty, self-righteous thugs, it simply meant fear. However, when the majority succumb to silence then mob force will rule. Folks, it all boils down to power, pride and prestige. The better I look, the higher I stand, means the more in control you will be; so, when the final vote is counted — we win.
Isn’t it strange how two-thousand years-plus have passed and nothing’s changed? People still demand attention; they still wield big sticks to control others. They demand compliance and silence. They are nothing more than playground bullies. We were fearful of the bully because of their loudmouth and their little circle of tag-alongs who gave higher credence to the big mouth who intimidated with clinched fist.
Jesus’ answer - just ignore them. They are themselves blind and are leading others to blindness, and a sure and certain pit awaits.
I don’t know about you but I’m tired of being pushed around on the playground. I don’t intentionally set out to offend others, but neither will I be silenced when it comes to right and wrong, that is, per God’s Word.
We don’t go looking for trouble but when trouble comes, we must either stand for something or fall in worship to the mighty Pharisees of our day.
I’m also completely aware that my words would not even find majority favor among present-day religious clergy, but couldn’t we all agree that the playground is becoming far too controlling?
