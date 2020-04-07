With the Easter holiday here, individuals and families should consider adapting traditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“In the wintertime, after the Christmas holiday, we often see a spike in the number of influenza and other contagious illnesses because extended families have come together in close quarters to celebrate. The same thing is possible with the Easter holiday and COVID-19,” said Kevin Post, chief medical officer for Avera Medical Group. “We hope everyone will enjoy a safe and peaceful Easter weekend, while considering what we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our community.”
Community acquired cases have been confirmed, meaning that patients may be exposed to the virus anywhere in their daily lives. People can carry the virus and not show symptoms.
The following are ideas for a safer Easter celebration:
Watch church services online with your immediate family. Many churches are posting services and sermons online during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Plan your own family worship service. Dress up, sing or listen to the songs you love, read the Easter story, and pray together. Your church might have ideas or resources to share.
Have an Easter dinner only with those you share a household with and then gather with extended family via video chat.
Enjoy an indoor or outdoor egg hunt for your own children. If you are a grandparent, aunt or uncle, virtually join in the fun via video or video chat.
Look for online ideas for having a virtual Easter egg hunt.
Take an afternoon walk or bike ride with your immediate family members.
The color of white is a symbol of hope and support, and the public is encouraged to add a frame to your Facebook profile picture or tie a white ribbon on your mailbox to show your support for local caregivers and first responders. Avera has a new web page at Avera.org/dedicated where the public can write a thank-you note to caregivers or download the Facebook frame. You can also download coloring pages to print, color and display in your window at home.
Social distancing measures continue to be recommended to prevent COVID-19 spread:
Stay home. Work from home if you can, avoid crowds, buy only what you need, and call your pharmacy about drug refill limits.
Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands often, cover your cough or sneeze, and disinfect shared spaces.
If you need medical care, consider a virtual visit. Many Avera providers are offering virtual visits.
Go to Avera.org/virtual-visits to learn more. If you do get sick, isolate at home. Call your clinic or 1-877-AT-AVERA first if you think you might have the virus.
